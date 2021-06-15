Coin Artist (COIN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.00

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, Coin Artist has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. Coin Artist has a total market cap of $842,786.85 and approximately $7.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin Artist coin can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001929 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Coin Artist alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00062726 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00022320 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.00 or 0.00781870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00084504 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,182.33 or 0.07873909 BTC.

About Coin Artist

Coin Artist (CRYPTO:COIN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin Artist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin Artist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.