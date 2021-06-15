Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2,261.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,701 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 12.0% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in The Boeing by 8.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.65.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.05. The company had a trading volume of 144,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,145,376. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.07.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The Boeing’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

