Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1,683.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 250,650 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 2.1% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after buying an additional 1,426,922 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,739 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,137,000 after acquiring an additional 119,971 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after acquiring an additional 733,987 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $1,094,024,000. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.92. 16,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,655,909. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.59 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. Vertical Research began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.63.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

