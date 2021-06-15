Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 161,357 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 817.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,357 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.8% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.92.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.37. 205,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,339,114. The firm has a market cap of $212.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.37.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

