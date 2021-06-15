Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Position Decreased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 9.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 645,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 67,288 shares during the period. Cognex accounts for 1.0% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $53,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex stock opened at $80.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.60 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $101.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.73.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. Cognex’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.