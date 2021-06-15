Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coeur Mining, Inc. operates as a primary silver and gold producer with precious metals mines in the Americas. The company’s principal properties include the Palmarejo silver-gold mine in Mexico, the San Bartolome silver mine in Bolivia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. It also conducts ongoing exploration activities in Alaska, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, and Nevada. Coeur Mining, Inc., formerly known as Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation, is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CDE. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a market perform rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.53.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $10.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 1.85. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $12.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

