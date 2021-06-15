Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%.

Shares of Coda Octopus Group stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.43 million, a P/E ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.54. Coda Octopus Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 9.66.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a report on Monday.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

