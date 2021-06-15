Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%.

Shares of Coda Octopus Group stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Coda Octopus Group has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.66 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The stock has a market cap of $106.43 million, a P/E ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a research report on Monday.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

