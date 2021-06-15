Coats Group (LON:COA) Given New GBX 90 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Coats Group (LON:COA) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Coats Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 82.50 ($1.08).

Shares of COA stock opened at GBX 67.50 ($0.88) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. Coats Group has a 1 year low of GBX 50.07 ($0.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 74.70 ($0.98). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 61.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £980.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

