CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

CML Microsystems (LON:CML)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

CML stock traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 385 ($5.03). 32,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,771. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. CML Microsystems has a 1-year low of GBX 224 ($2.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 440 ($5.75). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 347.99. The company has a market capitalization of £63.73 million and a P/E ratio of 50.00.

About CML Microsystems

CML Microsystems Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications and data storage industries in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Far East, the Americas, and internationally. It primarily offers integrated circuits. The company provides its products for industrial flash memory cards, solid-state drives, and embedded storage products; and professional and industrial voice and/or data communications products.

