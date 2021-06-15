CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

CML Microsystems (LON:CML)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
CML stock traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 385 ($5.03). 32,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,771. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. CML Microsystems has a 1-year low of GBX 224 ($2.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 440 ($5.75). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 347.99. The company has a market capitalization of £63.73 million and a P/E ratio of 50.00.
About CML Microsystems
