CM Management LLC Takes $1.81 Million Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 80,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. Exelixis comprises approximately 1.3% of CM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,110,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,369,000 after acquiring an additional 722,558 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Exelixis by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,588,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,001,000 after buying an additional 3,947,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Exelixis by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,061,000 after buying an additional 1,894,999 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $60,911,000. Finally, EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in Exelixis by 30.2% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 2,460,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,571,000 after buying an additional 570,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $1,001,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $360,884.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 349,248 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,595. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXEL traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $22.97. 1,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 113.81, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.75. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

