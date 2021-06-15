CM Management LLC Invests $465,000 in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

CM Management LLC acquired a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of EQT by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of EQT by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 93,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

EQT stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,945. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $949.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

