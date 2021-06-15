CM Management LLC Has $881,000 Stake in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

CM Management LLC lowered its position in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC owned 0.31% of Smith Micro Software worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 292.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

SMSI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.50. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.60 million, a P/E ratio of -183.61 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $8.05.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 million. Equities analysts predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMSI shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

