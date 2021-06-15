CM Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

CM Management LLC raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 25.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHRS. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,783,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,990,000 after acquiring an additional 845,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,210,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,782,000 after acquiring an additional 681,830 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,253,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,173,000 after acquiring an additional 555,584 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,049,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after acquiring an additional 327,780 shares during the last quarter.

CHRS stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $14.23. 1,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,642. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 34.76% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $83.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHRS. TheStreet lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

In related news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

