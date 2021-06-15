Clearside Biomedical Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 10,685 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,593% compared to the average volume of 631 call options.

Several brokerages have commented on CLSD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,793. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $267.17 million, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.37. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.53.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 591.23% and a negative return on equity of 220.12%. Research analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

