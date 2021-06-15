Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) CFO Sells $3,231,722.00 in Stock

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) CFO Richard Hanks sold 124,297 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $3,231,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $25.40. 4,614,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,195. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.46 and a beta of 0.54. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.66 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. Equities analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

