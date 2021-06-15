Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Makes New Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 51,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 26,305 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 22,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 4,659,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $650,517,000 after buying an additional 1,745,530 shares during the last quarter. Gifford Fong Associates bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 277.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $148,940,000 after buying an additional 783,911 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.57.

In other news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $147.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.58. The company has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $148.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

