CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 122,800 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the May 13th total of 226,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CK Asset from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

OTCMKTS:CHKGF traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,295. CK Asset has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33.

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

