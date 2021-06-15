Citigroup Upgrades Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Shoprite from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of Shoprite stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. Shoprite has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $11.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.266 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th.

Shoprite Company Profile

Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and other African countries. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetic, and liquor products; furniture, bedding, loose carpeting, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings.

