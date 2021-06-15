Citigroup Upgrades Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Shoprite from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.
Shares of Shoprite stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. Shoprite has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $11.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.70.
Shoprite Company Profile
Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and other African countries. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetic, and liquor products; furniture, bedding, loose carpeting, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings.
