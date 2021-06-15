Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Upgrades Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) to “Buy”

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.06.

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.59. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 40,378 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $1,291,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $2,997,000. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $1,018,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $11,823,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

