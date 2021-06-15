Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.550-4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $970 million-990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $962.63 million.

CTRN stock traded down $4.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.26. 258,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,259. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $111.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.79.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 47.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

CTRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $382,585.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $68,739.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,317 shares of company stock worth $1,765,775 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

