Cidel Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

VTI stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,258. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $149.85 and a 12 month high of $221.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

