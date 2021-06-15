Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 744,574 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,245,227 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 744,574 shares during the quarter. TELUS accounts for 2.0% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of TELUS worth $44,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of TELUS by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of TELUS by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TELUS alerts:

TU opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $23.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.2594 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.23%.

TU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC increased their price target on TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.