Cidel Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568,361 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for 3.3% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $72,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $582,273,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 660.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $193,182,000 after buying an additional 5,244,379 shares in the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its position in Enbridge by 475.4% in the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 4,513,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,378,000 after buying an additional 3,728,901 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Enbridge by 229.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,819,000 after buying an additional 2,501,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Enbridge by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,346,000 after buying an additional 2,085,103 shares in the last quarter. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $82.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.43.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.20%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

