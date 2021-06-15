Cidel Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 64.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 183,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,088 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.4% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $30,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 106,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,484,000 after acquiring an additional 15,741 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,404,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,792,000 after acquiring an additional 220,215 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 68,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 454,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $165.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

