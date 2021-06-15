Cidel Asset Management Inc. Buys 626 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BR traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,557. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.40 and a 12 month high of $167.54.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

