Cidel Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,382 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 350,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $11,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,162,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,568,000 after buying an additional 1,822,072 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 69.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,421,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,488 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,444,000 after purchasing an additional 257,854 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $118,895,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 32.8% in the first quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,668,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 412,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

KL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

NYSE KL traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,739. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.71. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.41.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

