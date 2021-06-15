Cidel Asset Management Inc. Acquires 109,232 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,344,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,232 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $21,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,840,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,676,000 after purchasing an additional 330,542 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,929,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,313,000 after purchasing an additional 86,187 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 43.9% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 291,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 147,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AQN shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.69.

NYSE:AQN opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.37.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.44%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

