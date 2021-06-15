CIBC World Markets Inc. Reduces Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 20.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after buying an additional 18,393 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,298,000 after buying an additional 110,916 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,953,000 after buying an additional 13,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,318,000 after buying an additional 40,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PZZA stock opened at $101.83 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $110.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.59.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.21.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

