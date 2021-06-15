CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases New Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Catalent by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Catalent by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 171,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 643.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 21,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTLT. Argus upped their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

In related news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $2,262,760.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $4,439,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,267 shares of company stock worth $6,850,694 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CTLT opened at $109.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.75. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.86 and a 52 week high of $127.68. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

