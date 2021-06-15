CIBC World Markets Inc. Makes New Investment in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 11.3% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $924,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

ASX opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.04.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

