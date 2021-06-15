CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in HSBC during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in HSBC by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in HSBC by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.60.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. Research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HSBC shares. Investec raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. AlphaValue raised shares of HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

