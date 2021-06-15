CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires New Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

