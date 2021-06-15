CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Takes $5.14 Million Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DCRB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DCRB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 489,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCRB. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,998,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $655,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,536,000. 45.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DCRB opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25.

Separately, Colliers Securities began coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the hydrogen fuel cell powered commercial vehicles business. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation III and changed its name to Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation in August 2020.

