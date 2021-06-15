CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,985 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $8,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of The Southern by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,113.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,346 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.51. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus boosted their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

