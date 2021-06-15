CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,635 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,529 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,128 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,096,543,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,260 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,746,000 after acquiring an additional 906,803 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,767,000 after acquiring an additional 95,824 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 321,443 shares of company stock valued at $44,694,744 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $139.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $127.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

