CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,988 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,216,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,650,000 after buying an additional 1,952,217 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,356,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,005,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,377,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 244.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 610,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Service Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $15.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.25%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

