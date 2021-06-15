CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $6.46 Million Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24,367 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $646,947,000 after buying an additional 597,642 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 1,370.3% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 37,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 34,985 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 558,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,128,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 8.2% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 22,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,396,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,774,000 after buying an additional 59,256 shares during the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $71.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.80 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.03.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JD. Susquehanna dropped their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark dropped their price target on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.10.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.