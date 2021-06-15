CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $10.15 Million Stock Holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,163,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 59,729 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.56% of Black Stone Minerals worth $10,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSM. TheStreet lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $491,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,687.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.55.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.94%.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

