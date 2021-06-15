CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 60,742 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 796.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,742 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $8,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Macquarie upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

Shares of HLT opened at $128.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.02. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.83 and a 12 month high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

