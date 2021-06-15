Chromia Market Capitalization Achieves $81.76 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 15th. Chromia has a market capitalization of $81.76 million and $19.87 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00062201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00022395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $312.20 or 0.00781620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00084789 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,138.24 or 0.07856907 BTC.

About Chromia

CHR is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

