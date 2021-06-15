China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “China Yuchai International Ltd is involved in the Automotive Industry. They manufacture medium-duty diesel engines in China. They also produce diesel power generators and diesel engine parts. The Company primarily manufactures and sells diesel engines for medium-duty trucks in China. “

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

CYD stock opened at $17.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $704.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.30. China Yuchai International has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This is a positive change from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.85. This represents a dividend yield of 9.96%. China Yuchai International’s payout ratio is presently 41.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shah Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,547,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,909,000 after acquiring an additional 45,199 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in China Yuchai International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,482,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,113,000 after buying an additional 110,310 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in China Yuchai International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in China Yuchai International by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after buying an additional 113,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in China Yuchai International by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 12,395 shares in the last quarter. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Yuchai International (CYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.