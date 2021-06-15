Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 6,993 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,993 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $9,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,815,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,813,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,205,000 after acquiring an additional 616,747 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,071,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 531,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,912,000 after acquiring an additional 324,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 814,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,371,000 after acquiring an additional 323,025 shares during the last quarter.

QTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

QTS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.99. The stock had a trading volume of 175,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,333. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.73. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -149.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%. Analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $678,050.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,117.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,206,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,191 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,444. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

