Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 305 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.08. The company had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,682. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.99. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $61.57 and a 1-year high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

