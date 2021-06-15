Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $19.38 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.3% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miramar Capital LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Broadcom by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 12,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Broadcom by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total transaction of $886,958.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,170 shares of company stock worth $5,185,446. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 target price (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.38.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $3.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $472.71. 22,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.41 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.47.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

