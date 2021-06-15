Chilton Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.5% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $233.85. 113,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,571,731. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $455.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.