Chilton Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $15,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.62. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.41 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.29.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

