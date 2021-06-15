Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the May 13th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN CVR traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $25.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 million, a PE ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.12. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $33.60.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.15% of Chicago Rivet & Machine as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

