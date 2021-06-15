Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.92.

CVX stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.97. 147,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,339,114. The company has a market cap of $212.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.37.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

