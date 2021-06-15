Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.99

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.99 and last traded at $44.86, with a volume of 1220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.21.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CQP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.75.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 186.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 108.64%.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CQP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 766.9% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 390,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,224,000 after buying an additional 345,425 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 35.9% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 45,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 6.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.